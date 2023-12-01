close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhu distributes 11-crore disaster relief in Solan

Sukhu distributes 11-crore disaster relief in Solan

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 01, 2023 06:36 AM IST

The compensation includes ₹3 lakh each as the first instalment provided to 377 families whose houses were completely damaged due to the monsoon-led disaster

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday distributed compensation of over 11.31 crore under the state government’s rehabilitation scheme to the disaster affected families of Solan district.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

The compensation includes 3 lakh each as the first instalment provided to 377 families whose houses were completely damaged due to the monsoon-led disaster. So far, the government has provided compensation amount of 42.53 crore to the disaster affected people of Solan.

Around 8,700 families have been affected due to the disaster in Solan. Nearly 500 houses were partially damaged. Sukhu said that the compensation amount in case of complete damage to the house has been increased over five times from 1.3 lakh to 7 lakh.

The state government is providing free electricity and water connection to the affected, the CM said, adding that they were also given cement for house construction at government rates of 280 per bag.

Apart from this, the compensation given in case of partial damage to houses has been increased to 1 lakh. Sukhu said that the state government understands the pain of every affected person and adequate assistance was being provided to the disaster affected.

He said that a proposal was brought by the state government in the Assembly to declare the calamity as a national disaster, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained indifferent and did not support the proposal.

He added that no special package had been received from the Centre yet.

