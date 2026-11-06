Sukhu hails HP’s victory in BBMB arrears case

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB arrears case, calling it a major victory for the state and its people.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

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“The state government’s strong determination, sincere efforts and continuous legal battle had resulted in a significant achievement in securing the state’s rightful dues,” he said.

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The chief minister said the decision could help the state earn additional revenue of up to ₹1,000 crore every year. He said if the electricity rate is fixed at ₹13 to ₹14 per unit, the state would benefit even more. However, even if the rate remains at ₹6 per unit, the government would still receive at least ₹500 crore every year. “This additional income would strengthen the state’s financial position and help to speed up development works,” he said.

BBMB verdict a victory for Himachal: BJP

Welcoming the apex court’s decision, MLA Randhir Sharma said the BJP supported every development that strengthened Himachal Pradesh’s legitimate rights over electricity, financial benefits and its 7.19% share.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma objected to the chief minister’s attempt to claim exclusive credit for the development. “The BBMB matter has been before the Supreme Court since 1996. Successive governments, irrespective of political affiliation, have pursued the state’s legitimate interests. The outcome represents the collective efforts of different governments over several decades, not the achievement of one chief minister,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma objected to the chief minister’s attempt to claim exclusive credit for the development. “The BBMB matter has been before the Supreme Court since 1996. Successive governments, irrespective of political affiliation, have pursued the state’s legitimate interests. The outcome represents the collective efforts of different governments over several decades, not the achievement of one chief minister,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

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