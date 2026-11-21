Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated a new building with 100 beds at civil hospital at Shahpur in Kangra district. It has been constructed at a cost of ₹11.50 crore.

Sukhu also inaugurated three state-of-the-art Tesla MRI machines at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district. (HT File) more less

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Sukhu said that during the previous BJP government, only 35% of the staff strength was available in healthcare institutions, whereas the present government was taking steps to raise the availability of doctors, nurses, paramedical and technical staff to 70%.

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He said additional assistant staff nurses would be appointed shortly, while 400 posts of doctors had already been filled. The government had also undertaken recruitment of assistant professors, associate professors and professors in medical colleges to strengthen medical education and healthcare delivery, he added.

Sukhu further highlighted that the government had established Adarsh Health Institutions in every Assembly constituency where medical officers and specialist medical officers had been deployed to ensure better facilities.

Sukhu also inaugurated three state-of-the-art Tesla MRI machines at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district. These machines have been installed at a cost of ₹ 23.53 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Sukhu launched the official anthem of Dharamshala Marathon 2.0 and unveiled the event’s jersey and medal at a ceremony held at Circuit House, Dharamshala, as part of the Kangra Valley Carnival-2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Sukhu launched the official anthem of Dharamshala Marathon 2.0 and unveiled the event’s jersey and medal at a ceremony held at Circuit House, Dharamshala, as part of the Kangra Valley Carnival-2026. {{/usCountry}}

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He said it was being organised with the objective of promoting fitness, sports culture, tourism and awareness to battle drug menace.