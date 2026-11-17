Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday released the book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ authored by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Dharamshala.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday released the book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ authored by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Dharamshala.

The chief minister said that the book presents a sensitive and insightful account of various aspects of Sonia Gandhi’s life.

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“It captures her journey through personal life, struggles and perseverance,” Sukhu said, adding that her life journey reflects resilience, strength of character and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. The book was opened for sale on November 10, but the book launch event is being held at various places on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh Congress affairs in-charge Rajni Patil, co-in-charges Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan, ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Patil meets Dalai Lama

Later, Rajni Patil met Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama at McLeodganj in Dharamshala.

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Vinay Kumar was also present at the meeting. Following their interaction, Patil presented the Dalai Lama with a copy of Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography.

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