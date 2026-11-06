Sukhu says village visits aimed at understanding people’s grievances

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that visits to the remote villages and overnight stays are aimed at gaining first-hand insight into local residents’ challenges.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Presiding over the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwaar’ programme at a remote village of Mehla gram panchayat in Chamba district’s Bharmaur assembly constituency on Thursday evening, Sukhu said that the initiative places the resolution of public grievances as the state government’s top priority.

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According to a statement issued on Friday, he stayed overnight in Mehla village and interacted with the local people, Mahila Mandals and Yuvak Mandals. Sukhu listened to their grievances and directed officials to ensure their prompt resolution.

He said 172 families of Mehla gram panchayat had been identified under the “Mukhya Mantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana”, scheduled to be launched in the state next month. Under the scheme, eligible women aged between 21 and 59 will receive ₹1,500 per month. He clarified that even if a family has three eligible women, all three will be entitled to receive the benefit.

The chief minister said a CBSE school would be made functional at Mehla from the next academic session.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Visits mere political drama’: BJP {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Visits mere political drama’: BJP {{/usCountry}}

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BJP state media in-charge and MLA Randhir Sharma on Friday accused Sukhu of indulging in political drama through constituency visits and announcements involving crores of rupees ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Sharma said for nearly three years, the chief minister had no time for the people of the state and now, as elections approach, he has suddenly started visiting constituencies and making grand announcements.

“The chief minister must remember that even last-minute generosity cannot save a government that has lost public confidence,” Sharma said. He also questioned the financial credibility of the chief minister’s announcements, alleging that the state government lacks sufficient funds even for basic road repairs, replacement of worn-out HRTC bus tyres, maintenance of public works department machinery and timely release of MLA development funds.

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