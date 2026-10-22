Sukhu, Vikramaditya reject BJP’s factionalism allegations

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday rejected the BJP’s allegations of factionalism within the Congress after skipping the recent unveiling of a statue of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh in Sarahan.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches a helicopter service from Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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Speaking to the media in Shimla, Sukhu said Congress leaders had come together to honour Virbhadra Singh’s legacy and asserted that the unveiling of his statue should not be linked to factionalism within the party.

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BJP had alleged that the absence of the CM and the Congress state president from the event reflected the growing internal contradictions within the Congress.

Speaking to reporters at Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla, Sukhu said the BJP’s allegations of factionalism in the Congress were misplaced and accused the opposition party of being divided into several factions itself. “Why should there be factionalism? This is a wrong statement. The BJP itself is divided into five factions,” Sukhu told reporters.

“The unveiling of his statue should not be linked with factionalism. It is wrong to interpret such an occasion as a sign of divisions within the Congress. When his statue was unveiled in Shimla, all Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were present,” Sukhu said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh also dismissed the factionalism allegations over the unveiling of former CM Virbhadra Singh’s statue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh also dismissed the factionalism allegations over the unveiling of former CM Virbhadra Singh’s statue. {{/usCountry}}

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“It was a district-level function, and installing his statue at his birthplace was necessary, given the sentiments of the local people. We had invited everyone. Those who could attend came, while those who could not, did not. There is nothing to do with factionalism in this,” he told reporters in Shimla on Wednesday.

CM launches helicopter service from Sanjauli to Rampur

The CM on Wednesday launched a helicopter service from Sanjauli in Shimla to Rampur.

The service, launched under the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN), will operate three days a week under the Heli-HOP Himachal Helicopter Service. The fare for Shimla-Rampur service is ₹3,637.

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Under the schedule, the helicopter will take off from Sanjauli at 9.55am and reach Rampur at 10.30am. It will then depart from Rampur for Reckong Peo at 10.50am, reaching there at 11.25am.

The return flight from Reckong Peo will take off at 11.30am and reach Rampur at 12.05pm. The helicopter will then depart from Rampur for Sanjauli at 12.10pm and arrive at 12.45pm. The service will operate every Monday, Friday and Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that the initiative was not merely a means of travelling from one place to another, but also a symbol of changing times, new thinking and immense development opportunities in the hill state. The CM said that the state government had set a target of connecting every corner of Himachal through helicopter services.

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Himachal to introduce moral science from Class 1

The CM on Wednesday presided over a meeting with senior officers of the education department and directed the introduction of moral science from Class 1 to inculcate ethical values, discipline, compassion, respect for elders and a sense of responsibility among children from an early age.

Sukhu emphasised that education should focus not only on academic achievements but also on character-building and the overall development of students. During the meeting, he reviewed the implementation of the CBSE curriculum in government schools and stressed the need to ensure qualified teachers, adequate administrative staff and a conducive learning environment.