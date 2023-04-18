Terming him as ‘supercop’, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday promoted sub-inspector Jagjiwan Ram, who is incharge of the anti-narcotic cell of Khanna police, to the post of inspector for his action against drug peddlers. Khanna ‘supercop’ promoted for action against drug peddlers

The DGP said that Ram is a role model for the entire police force.

Ram has registered as many as 145 FIRs, mostly under the Arms Act and NDPS Act, in just one year.

The complaints have led to the effective recovery of 6.8kg heroin, 77.5kg opium, 8 quintals poppy husk, 1.8kg ICE, 5.8Kg charas, 79kg ganja, 2.39 lakh intoxicant tablets, 50 pistols, one rifle, Indian currency worth ₹4.74 crore, fake Indian currency worth ₹1.39 lakh, 4kg gold and 213kg silver.

Apart from this, Ram had played a key role in unearthing illegal liquor distillery plant running in the premises of rice sheller in Baho Majra village in Khanna.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, while symbolically pinning the star on the shoulders of Ram, wished him good luck.

“The added star on your shoulders comes with a bigger responsibility,” he said, while encouraging the newly promoted inspector to work harder and perform with dedication, sincerity, and honesty.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla termed Ram as a role model for the 80,000 strong police force and exhorted all the field police officials to do their duty selflessly and with full devotion to make Punjab a crime-free and drug-free state.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that one quality of Ram is that he always remains available for duty and does not have any fixed time to conduct special nakas.

Ram could be seen conducting nakas even during odd hours and he could detect the anti-social elements from their movement, facial expressions and body language.

Inspector Ram, while thanking the DGP Punjab and special DGP law and order for recognising his services, said that he has fully devoted himself for the service of the nation.

Ram had joined the police force as a constable in 1991, and was promoted as an ASI in 2013 and sub-inspector in 2021.