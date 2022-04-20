Suspecting infidelity, Ambala man bludgeons wife to death

Suspecting her of infidelity, a 47-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with an iron rod at their house in Ambala district’s Barara town in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the victim, Kavita, 40, was a native of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. She had married the accused, Budhram, a widower, in 2008 after the death of her husband.

Kavita had two sons from her first marriage and a daughter with Budhram, who works at Modi Mill in Yamunanagar.

The attack was witnessed by her elder son, Rakesh Kumar, 19. He told the police that his stepfather usually had disputes with his mother on petty family issues and also doubted her character.

He said on Monday night, they were all asleep in their rooms, when he heard his mother screaming around 3.30 am. As he ran towards her room, he saw his stepfather escaping after attacking her with an iron rod.

His mother was lying injured on the bed, soaked in blood and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Virender Singh, in-charge of Barara police station, said they had booked Budhram for murder and launched a manhunt to arrest him.