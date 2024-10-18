SUV speeding on wrong side leaves auto driver dead in Kharar

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and his wife sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding Toyota Fortuner in a hit-and-run accident in Majat, Kharar, on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Angrej Singh, a resident of Mohali. (HT Photo)

His brother-in-law Amandeep Singh told police that his sister Parminder Kaur and her husband, Angrej Singh, were travelling in their auto-rickshaw. “When they reached Majri, a Toyota Fortuner car bearing a Haryana number, which was coming from the wrong side, hit their three-wheeler, causing the vehicle to overturn,” he added.

The onlookers rushed the victims to the Mohali civil hospital, where doctors declared Angrej dead.

Police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125-A (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324 (4) (mischief) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sadar Kharar police station.