Talwandi Sabo truck union chief arrested for extortion
Arrest after Avtar Singh caught on camera demanding ₹2,000 from cattle trader and complainant Sunawar Qureshi
Talwandi Sabo Truck Union president Avtar Singh was arrested on Wednesday for charging ‘goonda tax’ from operators.
The Bathinda police arrested him after a video was widely shared on social media on Tuesday, showing Avtar Singh demanding ₹2,000 from cattle trader-cum-transporter and complainant Sunawar Qureshi.
Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jatin Bansal said the accused has been booked under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in a local court later in the day.
Incidentally, Avtar Singh took over as truck union chief after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government. The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab launched an anti-corruption helpline, 9501200200, in March where people can submit complaints with audio and video evidence.
Qureshi said he had been gathering evidence against the union head for three months. He said the video that had gone viral was shot in July.
“Traders and truck operators of Talwandi Sabo sub division were forced to pay Avtar Singh for each consignment or every movement of a loaded truck. This money was not meant for the truck union. When I objected, Avtar threatened me with dire consequences,” Qureshi added.
