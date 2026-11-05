Teachers of five Himachal varsities unite against university amendment bill

Teachers of five Himachal Pradesh universities come together against the university (amendment) bill, 2026, demanding its withdrawal and protection of university autonomy.

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla.

The representatives of five universities — Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Sardar Patel University and Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur — held a joint meeting in Shimla on Thursday to oppose the bill passed by the state assembly during the monsoon session. They alleged that the amendments undermine financial autonomy and could affect UGC funding.

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The meeting was convened amid an ongoing agitation by university teachers. The teachers have alleged that a bill, passed by the assembly on September 2, seeks to transfer the financial powers of university bodies to the state government, thereby undermining the autonomous character of higher educational institutions.

The teachers’ association maintained that the move could affect the utilisation of University Grants Commission (UGC) funds meant for research, infrastructure development and other academic activities.

Speaking to the media, joint secretary of the teachers’ association, Ravinder Singh, who is a scientist at Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, said, “Teachers are facing several problems, particularly regarding career advancement and promotions. There have been considerable delays in implementing the Career Advancement Scheme. A government notification issued in October 2022 had assured that separate guidelines for promotions would be framed, but the process has remained pending since then.

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{{^usCountry}} Nitin Vyas, president of the HPU Teachers Welfare Association, said, “We have been protesting continuously for the last 60 days to save the autonomy of the university. On September 2, a bill was introduced and passed in the state Assembly, through which an attempt has been made to curtail the financial powers of the university,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nitin Vyas, president of the HPU Teachers Welfare Association, said, “We have been protesting continuously for the last 60 days to save the autonomy of the university. On September 2, a bill was introduced and passed in the state Assembly, through which an attempt has been made to curtail the financial powers of the university,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The finance committee is the highest financial body of the university. It decides how university funds should be utilised and how resources should be generated. Until now, the vice-chancellor has been its chairman. However, under the new bill, the finance secretary has been appointed chairman of this committee, “ said Vyas.

He said this effectively takes away the financial autonomy of the university.

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“If the bill becomes law after the governor’s assent, all financial control will go to the government. Our university will eventually be reduced to just another department of the state government. This would be extremely unfortunate for higher education,” he said.