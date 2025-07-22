Tech leap: Move over, Musk! PAU unveils AI-powered self-driving tractor

While Elon Musk’s self-driving car, Tesla, is creating a lot of buzz with its India launch, the experts at the Punjab Agricultural University here have come up with an AI-powered tractor that promises to take agri operations to the next level. The tractor uses advanced technologies, such as sensors, GPS, and artificial intelligence (AI) to navigate fields, perform tasks including tilling, cultivating and seeding, and avoid obstacles, eliminating the need for a human operator, says PAU’s vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The autonomous tractor will be powered by a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based Auto-Steering System.

“The technology, uncommon in Indian farm machinery, enables tractors to operate key implements like disc harrows, cultivators, and PAU’s smart seeder with minimal to no human inputs,” Gosal said adding that once a farmer keys in inputs, the tractor will combine satellite signals, sensors, and a touchscreen console to steer tractors accurately—even in low visibility—while reducing errors, fatigue, and resource wastage.

College of agricultural engineering and technology, dean Manjeet Singh said the technology has shown remarkable results, including up to 12% increase in field capacity, 85% reduction in fatigue, and a 40% drop in labour requirements.

“Built for precision farming, the technology can help farmers take care of their land using field implements like disc harrow, cultivator, rotavator, and PAU-smart seeder without manual input, with decision-making tasks handed over to artificial intelligence,” Gosal said during the demonstration of the auto-steering system fitted tractor.

Key components of the system include a GNSS receiver for accurate positioning, a wheel angle sensor to track steering movement, and a motorised steering unit. The ISOBUS-compliant console allows for advanced features such as auto turns, skip-row functionality, and custom turn patterns. The operator can switch between manual and automatic modes with a single button. ISOBUS is a standardised communication protocol used in agricultural and forestry machinery.

“It ensures consistent steering even in low-light conditions, reducing fatigue, overlap, and missed areas during fieldwork. This system has basically three things: GPS, sensors, and a computer. There is a tablet in front of the driver’s seat. Once the data is keyed in, the decision is taken by artificial intelligence. The driver is assisted by the technology here to optimise the process,” Gosal added.

Field data from PAU trials show the system’s advantages over manual steering.

With manual steering, field implements like disc harrow, cultivator, rotavator, and PAU-Smart Seeder showed overlaps between 3 to 12%. With the auto-steering system, these overlaps dropped to about 1%. Missed areas reduced from 2 to 7% to under 1%. The system maintained an impressive pass-to-pass accuracy of ±3 cm, leading to better resource use and consistent crop establishment, the PAU data added.

Gosal, the technology has become ubiquitous abroad.

“This system has been developed with the help of a US-based company, which provided the tablet. This is something the PAU will back and recommend. The tractor will be taken to melas and various agri events to show farmers its advantages. We hope that with demand, the tech will be adopted in India by the companies,” Gosal added.

Gosal noted that the launch of this system reflects PAU’s decisive push towards digital transformation in agriculture.

Director research Ajmer Singh Dhatt said: “Scientific and scalable solutions like the auto-steering system are the future of Indian agriculture.”