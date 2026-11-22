A 17-year-old boy died after a Thar SUV hit the scooter he was riding pillion with two others in the parking area of Sunny Enclave on Friday evening. The impact reportedly threw all three youths onto the road, leaving the teenager trapped under the SUV.

Police have rounded up seven to eight youths for questioning. (HT File) more less

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According to the initial account, the Thar driver allegedly drove over his abdomen three times. Police are verifying the incident’s circumstances, including the allegation that the driver deliberately ran the vehicle over him.

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The incident took place around 7.30pm. Police have rounded up seven to eight youths for questioning. Most of them are believed to be minors, while the main suspect is around 21-year-old and reportedly belongs to a neighbouring village.

According to the preliminary account, a dispute between two groups preceded the incident. The victim had reached the parking area after his friend called him for help. The friend was already present there, while the victim brought another friend along on the scooter.

The two groups allegedly confronted each other, after which some youths pulled out sharp-edged weapons and chased the three boys. The trio tried to escape on the scooter, but a Thar allegedly pursued them at high speed and rammed into it.

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{{^usCountry}} The collision threw all three riders onto the road, and the victim came under the SUV. Police are questioning those rounded up and investigating the sequence of events, including the driver’s alleged intent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The collision threw all three riders onto the road, and the victim came under the SUV. Police are questioning those rounded up and investigating the sequence of events, including the driver’s alleged intent. {{/usCountry}}

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