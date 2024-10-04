Teen’s scooter robbed at gunpoint in Chandigarh

Two unidentified youths robbed a 19-year-old youth of his scooter at gunpoint in Maloya on Tuesday evening. According to Lovekush, two boys stopped him while he was riding his scooter in Maloya, Chandigarh. One of them asked for directions, and in the meantime, the other forcibly sat on the two-wheeler and brandished a pistol, threatening him. They then snatched his mobile phone, which contained his SIM card, and fled the scene with the scooter. (HT Photo)

The victim, Lovekush, a resident of Maloya, was targeted near the cremation ground around 9.15 pm while he was returning home from his hardware shop.

According to Lovekush, two boys stopped him while he was riding his scooter. One of them asked for directions, and in the meantime, the other forcibly sat on the two-wheeler and brandished a pistol, threatening him. They then snatched his mobile phone, which contained his SIM card, and fled the scene with the scooter.

Earlier in the evening, a snatcher made off with a 75-year-old woman’s gold chain outside her residence in Sector 41-D while she was out for a walk around 7.40 pm.

The victim, Nirmal Kaushal, told police the accused approached her from behind and forcibly snatched the gold chain from her neck, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

A snatching case was also reported in Mohali, where two motorcycle-borne men fled with her mobile phone near Cheema Boilers on Wednesday.

The victim, Chandani of Balongi, was returning home after work from Industrial Area, Phase-8B when the snatchers struck. Separate cases of snatching were lodged by Chandigarh and Mohali police under relevant sections of BNS.