Terror hideout busted as army intensifies searches in Kishtwar

Security forces on Monday unearthed a terror hideout in Singpura area of Kishtwar and recovered stocked ration and other essentials, enough for survival for three-four months, said officials familiar with the development. The recovered items after a terror hideout was busted in Kishtwar on Monday. (HT Photo)

The development comes a day after a gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists killing one commando of the special forces and injuring eight others.

Food items, including raw rice, wheat flour, edible oils, desi ghee, spices, salt, eggs, maggie packets, utensils, soaps, LPG cylinder, a three burner gas stove, dry fire wood, blankets and woollen clothes besides a plastic drum for water, was found in the camouflaged hideout, they added.

“Without local support, it’s not possible to survive harsh winters in the upper reaches. The ration stoked in the hideout was enough for the terrorists for the next three to four months,” said a senior police officer, on request of anonymity, adding that the hideout was nearly 200 metres away from the site of Sunday’s UBGL attack in Kishtwar district.

Police have already started investigations to know about the local contact, who provided ration and other essentials to the terrorists, he added.

Cooked food was also found inside the hideout. “It appears the terrorists fled the hideout in the nick of time after they were tipped off by the local contact about the movement of forces,” he said.

The security forces, especially the innermost cordon of army, is now scanning the area minutely to detect more such hideouts and moving cautiously to avoid any booby traps.

“Such attacks are not possible without support of overground workers. The Jaish terrorists may have abandoned their hideout but there must be a backup plan in place as well,” said another official.