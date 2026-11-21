The two special police officers (SPOs)—Rashpal Kumar and Babbi Chand—who were found dead in the Dacchan area, Kishtwar, on November 12, were killed by “unknown terrorists using illegal firearms, with the intention of spreading terror and undermining the unity and integrity of India,” the police FIR says.

Their bullet riddled bodies were found around 9am on November 12 during the course of the search operation at Naol Nar, Dehrana Top, Panzal Waji, near the Water Point. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The FIR said that on November 11, a firing incident took place in the area of Dehrana Top, following which a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by the SHO Dachhan along with a team of 10 police personnel.

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During the course of the operation, a search was conducted for the two SPOs, who had been deputed from special operations group (SOG) Camp Kiyar for special duty at a temporary operational base (TOB) of the Army Bachnan.

“Both the said SPOs had proceeded from SOG Camp Kiyar towards Army Camp Bachnan via Dehrana track. However, they did not reach their designated place of duty,” read the FIR.

Their bullet riddled bodies were found around 9am on November 12 during the course of the search operation at Naol Nar, Dehrana Top, Panzal Waji, near the Water Point.

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{{^usCountry}} “Both the SPOs were attacked and killed by unknown terrorists using illegal firearms, with the intention of spreading terror and undermining the unity and integrity of India,” stated the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Both the SPOs were attacked and killed by unknown terrorists using illegal firearms, with the intention of spreading terror and undermining the unity and integrity of India,” stated the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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“However, issued weapons of SPO Rashpal Kumar, an INSAS rifle and SPO Bhabbi Chand, a 303 rifle have also been taken by the terrorists,” it read further.

Accordingly, in view of the facts and circumstances, offences punishable under Section 103 of the BNS, Sections 7/27, 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 16, 18 and 20 of the UAPA were prima facie made out. The investigation of the case has now been entrusted to deputy superintendent of police Dachhan, Nitish Sharma.