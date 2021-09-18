Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three held for ATM fraud in Ludhiana, 72 debit cards recovered
The accused were caught while they were waiting outside an ATM;in Ludhiana . They had debit cards of different banks. (Representative Image/hT File)
chandigarh news

Three held for ATM fraud in Ludhiana, 72 debit cards recovered

The accused would offer help to those struggling to withdraw money from the ATM, particularly the elderly and the illiterate, and then exchange their debit cards after getting their PIN number; they were arrested outside a roadside eatery on Lohara Road in Ludhiana
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 02:41 AM IST

A gang of ATM fraudsters with busted with the arrest of three of its members. As many as 72 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from them.

Those arrested are Tarun Sharma, 23, of Surjit Nagar; Shubham Singh, 23, of Gurdaspur and Pankaj Kumar, 27, of Bihar; while their accomplice Gurdev Singh of Giaspura is yet to be arrested.

The accused would offer help to those struggling to withdraw money from the ATM, particularly the elderly and the illiterate, and then exchange their ATM cards after getting their PIN number.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a roadside eatery on Lohara Road was raided, following a tipoff. The accused were caught while they were waiting outside an ATM.

The accused, who were produced before a court on Friday, were sent to police custody. A case under sections 420 (cheating), 34 ( common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

Four cases of cheating are already registered against the accused at Division 7 and Moti Nagar police stations while Pankaj is wanted in a drug peddling case.

