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Three held for snatching, one already named in 12 FIRs in Chandigarh

According to the police, Gagandeep, a resident of Sector 35-D, Chandigarh, was previously booked in 12 FIRs registered at different police stations between 2009 and 2014

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 07:49:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A man previously booked in 12 FIRs across Chandigarh between 2009 and 2014 is among three accused arrested by the Sector 17 police for allegedly snatching 74,000 from a resident of Naya Gaon, Mohali.

The police arrested Vikas and Sagar, both 26-year-old, on Tuesday, while the third accused, Gagandeep, 38, was arrested on Wednesday. (HT File)
The police arrested Vikas and Sagar, both 26-year-old, on Tuesday, while the third accused, Gagandeep, 38, was arrested on Wednesday. (HT File)

The complainant, Rampher, a resident of Badi Karol in Naya Gaon, reported the snatching incident, following which an FIR was registered on October 15 under Sections 304(2), 3(5) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police arrested Vikas and Sagar, both 26-year-old, on Tuesday, while the third accused, Gagandeep, 38, was arrested on Wednesday. During the investigation, police recovered 21,000 cash and documents following the accused persons’ disclosure statements. The motorcycle allegedly used in the crime was also taken into police possession. All three have been sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, Gagandeep, a resident of Sector 35-D, Chandigarh, was previously booked in 12 FIRs registered at different police stations between 2009 and 2014. These included five cases at Sector 36 police station, three each at Sector 39 and Sector 17 police stations, and one at Sector 34 police station. The cases involved various offences, including assault in an attempt to commit theft and violations of the Excise Act.

Sagar, who also works as a sweeper and lives in Surajpur, Panchkula, has no previous criminal record, the police said.

 
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