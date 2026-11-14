Three Karnal cops suspended as man dies in custody

Hours after the family of a 31-year-old man alleged his death in police custody, Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Karan Goel suspended three cops on Saturday, including an in-charge of the CIA-2 unit reportedly for the lapse.

An ASI allegedly hospitalised with bullet injury, cops refuse to comment on connection with case. (HT File)

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The man, Jitender alias Jacky, a resident of Bijna village in Karnal, died under mysterious circumstances in CIA-2 custody late Friday.

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The incident triggered anger among his family members, relatives and villagers, who gathered in large numbers at the morgue of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.

Jacky’s family alleged they sought a first information report (FIR) against the involved police personnel and a fair investigation, while declining an autopsy.

They claimed that a team from CIA-2 took him into custody on November 11 for questioning in connection with an arms act case, but he died days later.

The deceased, who was accused in several cases, had been out of jail after spending 10 years in a murder case against him. Family members said that since his release early this year, he was leading a normal life and recently got married.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, an ASI-rank cop Sanjay Kumar, posted at the CIA-2 allegedly sustained bullet injuries and was also rushed to a hospital late night. He is reportedly under treatment at a private hospital, but the officials refused to confirm any connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, an ASI-rank cop Sanjay Kumar, posted at the CIA-2 allegedly sustained bullet injuries and was also rushed to a hospital late night. He is reportedly under treatment at a private hospital, but the officials refused to confirm any connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the family agreed to allow an autopsy by a medical board under the supervision of a magistrate but refused to take the body home for last rites until their demands for a criminal case among others were fulfilled.

Assandh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gorakhpal Rana said that in view of the incident, three police personnel, including CIA-2 in-charge inspector Parveen Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder and head constable Sandeep were suspended, while three other cops were sent to lines.

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“The matter is being investigated and the actual cause of death will be clear after the autopsy report,” the DSP said.

SP Karan Goel was not available for a comment.