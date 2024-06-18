Three killed in Kapurthala road mishap

Three youths were killed in a road accident at Tibba village of Kapurthala district late night on Monday. All the deceased were in their 20s. Police said the accident took place on the Sultanpur Lodhi-Talwandi road when a motorcycle and a scooter collided with each other.
Three youths were killed in a road accident at Tibba village of Kapurthala district late night on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Chand Kumar and Davinder Singh of Talwandi Chaudharian village and Sahil Kumar of Bidhipur village of the district. All the deceased were in their 20s. Police said the accident took place on the Sultanpur Lodhi-Talwandi road when a motorcycle and a scooter collided with each other. They suffered head injuries and were immediately rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead. Three persons were also injured in the collision and were referred to Kapurthala civil hospital for further treatment.
Police organise cyclothon to combat drug menace
SBS NAGAR As part of the ongoing special anti-drug awareness campaign, the SBS Nagar district Police on Tuesday organised a Cyclothon — a district-level cycle rally to sensitise people about detrimental effects of drugs and exhort them to live a healthy life. The rally, which was led by the senior superintendent of police (SSP), SBS Nagar, Dr Mehtab Singh, witnessed an impressive participation by people from all walks of life. Apart from gazetted officers and police personnel, about 600 people pedalled to give the message against drugs.
Outfit warns of protest over water shortage
Chandigarh Misl Satluj, a socio-political outfit, on Tuesday announced it would launch an agitation if the water crisis in the state is not solved within the next 90 days. This is in continuation of Mudki Morcha demands, which were partially met, as the first phase of concrete lining of Rajasthan feeder canal from Harike to Faridkot has been stopped. Mudki Morcha was launched by Misl Satluj. President of Misl Satluj Ajaypal Singh Brar while addressing the mediapersons at Chandigarh Press Club here, said, “Punjab is facing an acute water crisis. Borewells have dried up, leaving some villages dependent on tankers. The state’s water demand exceeds 50 million acre-feet (MAF), but only 28.5 MAF of river water flows through Punjab. A significant portion of this water is further allocated to Rajasthan and Haryana, both non-riparian states.”