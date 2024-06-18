Three killed in Kapurthala road mishap

Three youths were killed in a road accident at Tibba village of Kapurthala district late night on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Chand Kumar and Davinder Singh of Talwandi Chaudharian village and Sahil Kumar of Bidhipur village of the district. All the deceased were in their 20s. Police said the accident took place on the Sultanpur Lodhi-Talwandi road when a motorcycle and a scooter collided with each other. They suffered head injuries and were immediately rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead. Three persons were also injured in the collision and were referred to Kapurthala civil hospital for further treatment. Three youths were killed in a road accident at Tibba village of Kapurthala district late night on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Chand Kumar and Davinder Singh of Talwandi Chaudharian village and Sahil Kumar of Bidhipur village of the district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Other short stories

Police organise cyclothon to combat drug menace

SBS NAGAR As part of the ongoing special anti-drug awareness campaign, the SBS Nagar district Police on Tuesday organised a Cyclothon — a district-level cycle rally to sensitise people about detrimental effects of drugs and exhort them to live a healthy life. The rally, which was led by the senior superintendent of police (SSP), SBS Nagar, Dr Mehtab Singh, witnessed an impressive participation by people from all walks of life. Apart from gazetted officers and police personnel, about 600 people pedalled to give the message against drugs.

Outfit warns of protest over water shortage