Three persons, including a carpenter and his nephew, were killed in separate road accidents in Mohali in 24 hours.

The police have registered cases in both road accidents. more less

In the first case, Arjun, 50, and Kanhaiya Lal Vishwakarma, 35, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and worked as carpenters, were killed after a Swift car hit their motorcycle near the Green Lotus Society, Zirakpur, around 9 pm, Friday.

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While Kanhaiya Lal died on the spot, his uncle was rushed to a hospital in Dera Bassi, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. He died during treatment.

A case has been registered against the car driver, identified as Simranjit Singh, a resident of Patiala, for rash driving and death by negligence.

In the second case, Randhir Singh, a resident of Mohali’s Bathlana village working in the Kharar municipal council, died after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near the petrol pump in Saneta.

His wife, Jagdeep Kaur, told police that he had left for work on November 25 and called her in the evening to say he would be late due to some work. Around 1am on November 26, his brother Gurpreet Singh informed the family about the accident.

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab Sadak Suraksha Force personnel took Randhir to civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared him dead. Police identified a white vehicle, bearing registration number PB-35Y-9306, as the one involved in the crash. Sohana police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against its unidentified driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab Sadak Suraksha Force personnel took Randhir to civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared him dead. Police identified a white vehicle, bearing registration number PB-35Y-9306, as the one involved in the crash. Sohana police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against its unidentified driver. {{/usCountry}}

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