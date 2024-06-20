Thundershowers likely in Ludhiana today, says IMD

After an unrelenting heatwave for over a week, the India Meteorological Department said that rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightening was likely on Thursday and Friday in the city. Commuters make their way amid a dust storm in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 43 degrees Celsius. The temperatures have persisted above 40 degrees Celsius for the last 10 days. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature of a weather station is at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, or it is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above the normal temperature.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The thundershowers forecast is due to the mixing phenomena of low pressure and some western disturbance, according to agromet director at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Pavneet Kaur Kingra.

“Due to the excessive heat, a low pressure develops locally. That, added with a little western disturbance, is perhaps what will bring in the change,” she said.

“While we can’t say if the temperature will drop below 40 degrees Celsius, but the change will bring some much-needed relief for sure,” she added.