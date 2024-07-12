Time for Centre to redeploy troops in Jammu from peace locations: Experts

Given the existing security situation across Jammu, security experts, who worked during peak terrorism in 1990s and early 2000 in Jammu region, strongly feel that to tide over the situation, the Centre should divert considerable size of army troops from peace-time locations to vulnerable pockets across the region. Given the existing security situation across Jammu, security experts, who worked during peak terrorism in 1990s and early 2000 in Jammu region, strongly feel that to tide over the situation, the Centre should divert considerable size of army troops from peace-time locations to vulnerable pockets across the region. (HT File Photo)

Former DGP Dr SP Vaid said, “Wednesday evening a police post in Basantgarh of Udhampur was attacked by terrorists. The attack reminded me 1993 when terrorism spilled over to Jammu from Pir Panjal and extended up to Doda.”

“Last night’s attack at Sang police post also reminded me of a similar attack on Basantgarh police station on December 3, 1993. I was posted the same night as SSP Udhampur. The arc of terrorism has spread from Rajouri- Poonch to Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi and Doda. I see it as serious development and if it has to be controlled then strict action is needed,” he added.

The former DGP strongly felt that it was high time for the Centre to re-deploy considerable size of troops from peace-time locations to Jammu.

“Since the last 15 years were peaceful in Jammu region, the army went for redeployment of troops withdrawing them from Jammu and re-deploying them else (in Kashmir and Ladakh). There was also tension with China on the LAC. The re-deployment of forces is a common practice in the army, but withdrawal of forces created gaps (void) in Jammu and Pakistan’s deep state is now taking advantage of it,” said Dr Vaid.

“However, given the present scenario, government should seriously consider redeployment of troops across vulnerable areas of Jammu region. They should be brought from peacetime locations,” he added.

A former army officer of the Northern Command, who worked during peak terrorism, said, “Presence of troops has thinned over the years in Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar and other areas like Billawar in Kathua. We have enough troops in peacetime locations in eastern command and in Delhi. They can be brought to overcome the situation.”

The officer recalled how 27 Mountain Division from Kalimpong was deployed in Rajouri-Poonch in 2006-07.