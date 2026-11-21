A tipper unloading bitumen for road repair on Basant Nagar road along the Buddah Nullah got stuck after the slab covering a manhole collapsed.

This is the third incident involving heavy vehicles getting stuck on the road on the same stretch. (HT File) more less

The tipper’s rear wheels were parked on the manhole slab when it was unloading bitumen for blacktopping of the road. “As the tipper rose the carrier section to unload bitumen, its load transferred to the rear tyres. The cover fell into the manhole, leading to the tipper losing its balance,” said Himanshu Sharma, junior engineer, operations and maintainance (O&M) cell.

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He said the slab was placed there in 2003 and had served its time. These slabs can carry up to 50 metric tonnes of weight, he said.

This is the third incident involving heavy vehicles getting stuck on the road on the same stretch. The earlier incidents took place in April and September. However, Sharma claimed that the three incidents were not linked.

He said that three lines passed under the road — a water supply pipe, an eight-inch sewer line and a 30-inch sewer line.

“The first incident in April had taken place after a leakage from the water supply line had eroded the soil under the road. Then a similar incident took place in September involving the eight-inch sewer line,” he added.

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