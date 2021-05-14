To check misuse of oxygen, Chandigarh begins auditing hospitals

As the demand for oxygen in the city goes up and reports of misuse of medical oxygen pour in, the UT administration has started audits of all private hospitals being provided oxygen from Chandigarh’s quota.

The action comes after UT officials discovered that some private facilities were consuming excess quantity of oxygen, with one private hospital reportedly using as many as 400 cylinders per day.

Senior doctors from government hospitals had observed that it was almost impossible to consume such a quantity even if all the patients were on ventilators.

For managing medical oxygen supply in the UT, they said the consumption of each private hospital will be examined with regard to its capacity and beds reserved for Covid patients.

The central government has fixed Chandigarh’s daily quota of medical oxygen at 20 metric tonnes (MT), to be utilised for Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector 32, Government Multi-Speciality Hospital at Sector 16 and the Covid hospital at Sector 48.

Private healthcare institutions are also being catered to from this quota. The private facilities are mostly dependent on medical oxygen through cylinders. These are also used in ambulances and while shifting the patients from one ward to another.

The nodal officer for oxygen in Chandigarh, Yashpal Garg, in the orders issued for the oxygen audit, said, “Considering acute shortage of oxygen, the distribution of oxygen cylinders has been rationalised and a daily quota has been fixed for each of the private hospitals.”

Accordingly, private hospitals have to share information regarding the number of beds and oxygen cylinders procured by them from approved private vendors.

Garg has directed the hospitals to provide the information for the period between April 1 and May 5 within three days.

Further, a PCS officer, Jagjit Singh, has been assigned the charge to coordinate with the hospitals regarding availability of beds and oxygen supply.

The administration has also decided that a team of senior doctors from GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 will visit private and government hospitals to educate and sensitise them on optimum utilisation of oxygen.

Garg said a team led by Jagjit Singh on Wednesday had visited Landmark Hospital, Mukat Hospital and Healing Hospital.

On Thursday, the team visited the City/Apollo Hospital, Kare Partners Hospital and Santokh Hospital. On May 14, the team is scheduled to visit the Eden Hospital. Next week, the team will also visit the mini Covid care centres and government hospitals, said Garg.