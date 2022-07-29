Today’s era belongs to OTT platforms: Zeenat Aman
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, on her maiden visit to Ludhiana on Thursday, said films, the way they are made, have technologically come a long way from the 70s and 80s, but today’s era ultimately belongs to OTT platforms.
“OTT platforms are ruling and as we all know, people prefer to watch what they want from the comfort of their homes after the pandemic,” she said at an event organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCIFLO) at Hyatt Regency.
She added that the best thing about OTTs is that everyone is getting work these days due to multiplicity of platforms available. The actress has recently completed work on two web series.
A trendsetter who dominated the 70s and the 80s with her glamour, she said unlike today, there were no gyms back then.
“Gyms were unheard of then, I used to walk and do freestyle exercises to stay in shape,” she added.
The actor said she lovesto gorge on delicacies of Punjab.
“The chaat available in Punjab is unlike anywhere else in the world, I just love the food here, especially chhole kulche and lassi,” she said.
The actress, acclaimed for several hits such as “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” “Qurbaani”, “Dhund”, “Don”, “Manoranjan” and “Yaadon Ki Baarat”, was known for doing unconventional and bold roles.
The FICCIFLO event included an interactive session, with the audience comprising a large number of women.
The actress narrated the story of her first breakthrough, when veteran actor Dev Anand offered her a role in “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” on seeing her dressed in a mini skirt and smoking a pipe.
“Films were never my first choice and purely an accident. I was modelling and wanted to pursue academics and had returned from California where I went to study on a scholarship. It happened by chance and the rest is history,” she said.
Some of the songs that were a rage of the 70s and 80s, featuring Aman, were also played on large screens during the event.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
