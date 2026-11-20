Four days after a two-year-old boy was found dead on a neighbour’s terrace in Ballopur, Lalru, police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old woman living in the vicinity for his murder.

The accused, identified as Sonika, had allegedly strangled the child to death as she had grown to resent children after a recent miscarriage. (HT File)

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The accused, identified as Sonika, had allegedly strangled the child to death as she had grown to resent children after a recent miscarriage.

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She was a tenant in the building where the body was found, and in possession of the keys to the terrace. The landlord was out of town for a family function when the incident took place.

The toddler was last seen playing outside his house on November 14 afternoon, around 1.30pm. His body was discovered around 6 am the next day. The house where the body was found was three to four houses away from his.

Police said she brought the toddler inside while he was playing, pressed a foot against his chest and strangled him. A preliminary medical opinion indicated asphyxia, the final post-mortem and forensic reports are awaited.

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{{^usCountry}} The absence of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area had made it difficult to trace the child’s movements. Villagers searched the surrounding area but did not suspect that his body could be inside a house. Police had also searched the premises earlier but did not find the body, and are probing how it remained undetected in the trunk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The absence of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area had made it difficult to trace the child’s movements. Villagers searched the surrounding area but did not suspect that his body could be inside a house. Police had also searched the premises earlier but did not find the body, and are probing how it remained undetected in the trunk. {{/usCountry}}

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Nail marks found on child’s body

Police said forensic clues helped narrow the investigation. Officers found the child’s hair in the room and recovered a blanket and bedsheet. The child had nail marks on his face, while investigators noticed that Sonika had long nails and scratch marks on her body. Police collected DNA samples.

Investigators also found that Sonika allegedly went out to buy milk after the crime. Her husband was away on duty and returned around 9 pm. Police said he was not involved. Sonika allegedly waited until he went to sleep before shifting the body to the adjoining rooftop. Police said she knew the victim’s family had strained relations with residents of that house.

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Police are also examining the occult angle but said no evidence has emerged so far to support it

A case under Sections 140(1) (kidnapping) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Lalru police station.