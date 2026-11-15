Trenchless tech: Sewer line in Chandigarh’s Sector 45, 46 to be replaced sans digging

In a push to modernise the city’s ageing sewerage infrastructure without digging up roads, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday launched a ₹9-crore project to revamp the 56-inch main sewer line in Sectors 45 and 46 using advanced cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technology.

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday launched a ₹9-crore project to revamp the 56-inch main sewer line. (HT File)

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This will also do away with the traffic chaos caused by dug up roads. The original pipeline was laid in 1970.

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The project was inaugurated by children of the ward (number 34) on the occasion of Children’s Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari attended the event as the special guest, while ward councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi initiated the project.

Gabi said in view of the long-pending sewerage-related problems faced by residents of these sectors, the project had been accorded priority. Once completed, it will strengthen the sewerage network and provide relief from problems such as overflow and improper drainage, he said. He added that continuous efforts were being made to improve basic civic amenities, including roads, parks and sewerage infrastructure, across the ward.

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{{^usCountry}} Tewari said he had also heard for the first time about a technology through which sewer lines could be replaced without excavation, breaking roads or stopping traffic. Around 300 residents attended the programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tewari said he had also heard for the first time about a technology through which sewer lines could be replaced without excavation, breaking roads or stopping traffic. Around 300 residents attended the programme. {{/usCountry}}

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