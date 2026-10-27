Chandigarh: Tribunal quashes order rejecting PGIMER prof’s resignation, directs fresh review

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has set aside two orders rejecting the resignation request of a Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) professor, saying the decision was taken without the approval of the competent authority.

The tribunal clarified that it had not decided whether Grover should be allowed to resign. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In its October 14 order, the tribunal directed PGIMER to place professor Sandeep Grover’s resignation request before the institute’s president for fresh consideration. The president has been asked to pass a reasoned order within three weeks of receiving a certified copy of the tribunal’s order.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Grover, 53, had applied for voluntary retirement or, alternatively, resignation on February 18, 2026, seeking to leave after serving a three month notice period.

PGIMER rejected his request on March 10, saying he had not completed the 20 years of qualifying service required for voluntary retirement. His resignation was also rejected, citing a shortage of experienced faculty in the department. The decision was reiterated in an order dated May 9.

Grover had earlier worked as a specialist consultant psychiatrist at Northern Health in Melbourne, Australia, for which PGIMER had granted him one year of leave. After his request for a further six month extension was rejected, he returned and joined duty on February 2, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While examining the institute’s records, the tribunal found that Grover’s case had been sent only to the director and had not been placed before the president. Under PGIMER’s rules, the president is the competent authority to accept the resignation of a professor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While examining the institute’s records, the tribunal found that Grover’s case had been sent only to the director and had not been placed before the president. Under PGIMER’s rules, the president is the competent authority to accept the resignation of a professor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The tribunal said the two orders rejecting his resignation had been issued without the required approval and set them aside to that extent. It directed the institute’s senior administrative officer to place the case before the president for a fresh decision.

The tribunal clarified that it had not decided whether Grover should be allowed to resign. The president will consider his request and pass an order in accordance with the rules.

Grover had also sought voluntary retirement and pension benefits, including counting his earlier senior residency and ad hoc service towards qualifying service. However, his counsel withdrew these demands during the hearing, leaving the tribunal to consider the rejection of his resignation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The order was passed by member (judicial) Ramesh Singh Thakur.