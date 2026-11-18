The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) in New Delhi will hear a plea on Wednesday by Eleven Power Private Limited (EPPL), which challenges a Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) order. This HERC order stayed a previous October 19 order that had granted EPPL a parallel power distribution license.

Eleven Power had challenged the HERC’s October 28 order before the APTEL. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to APTEL’s November 18 “cause list”, the case—Eleven Power Private Limited versus HERC and others—will come up for hearing on Wednesday before the electricity bench comprising officiating chairperson Seema Gupta and judicial member Virender Bhat.

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The caveats filed by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) will also be considered alongside EPPL’s appeal against the HERC order.

The DHBVN and AIPEF had filed separate caveats anticipating an appeal by Eleven Power against HERC’s October 28 order “not to proceed further” with its October 19 order, under which the private company was granted an electricity distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Eleven Power had challenged the HERC’s October 28 order before the APTEL.

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{{^usCountry}} The HERC put on hold its October 19 order granting Eleven Power a parallel power distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh, after the state government directed the regulator not to issue any such licence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The HERC put on hold its October 19 order granting Eleven Power a parallel power distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh, after the state government directed the regulator not to issue any such licence. {{/usCountry}}

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In its order, the HERC had decided not to proceed further in the matter till the Haryana government’s October 26 directions issued under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, remain operative. The government approached the HERC after a strike by four unions of the state’s energy department opposing the grant of licence to EPPL triggered blackouts in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana.

The three-day strike was called off on October 23 after the government gave assurances and wrote to the power regulator, asking it not to “create, operationalise or effectuate any parallel distribution licence anywhere in the state”.

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EPPL had requested advance notice and an opportunity to be heard in any proceedings or matters concerning HERC’s order granting it a power distribution licence for a period of 25 years.

In its order, HERC rejected the request, saying the government’s directions had been issued in writing under the Electricity Act and applied generally across Haryana.