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Tv journalists’ arrest over ‘fake sting operation’: Planned propaganda to target Haryana CM ahead of Punjab elections: Police

According to the court orders, the managing director and a journalist have been remanded to four days in police custody, an anchor and an editor to three days, and another staff member to a one-day remand for further questioning

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 07:37:40 IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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A day after five employees of a news channel were arrested for allegedly broadcasting an old video as a live sting operation on the drug menace in Haryana, police on Sunday said initial investigations suggest a planned propaganda campaign targeting Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini ahead of the Punjab elections.

All five accused were produced before a local court on Sunday. (HT)
All five accused were produced before a local court on Sunday. (HT)

All five accused were produced before a local court on Sunday. According to the court orders, the managing director and a journalist have been remanded to four days in police custody, an anchor and an editor to three days, and another staff member to a one-day remand for further questioning.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Chander Mohan said analysis of digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats recovered from the accused, revealed conversations aimed at tarnishing the image of the state and the chief minister.

“Preliminary investigations indicate a targeted propaganda effort. We are examining digital records, chat logs, and the authenticity of the material to verify all facts,” he said. Police also released screenshots of chats as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Meanwhile, the channel management and the Chandigarh Press Club have condemned the arrests, demanding the immediate release of all detained staff members.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, agriculture, health, railways and migration for northern Haryana districts. He has a special interest for heritage and human interest stories. He has reported extensively on farmer's agitation against the agricultural laws.

Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Tv journalists’ arrest over ‘fake sting operation’: Planned propaganda to target Haryana CM ahead of Punjab elections: Police
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