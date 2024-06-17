Two arrested with 1 kg heroin in Moga

The Moga police on Monday arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 1 kg of heroin from their possession. The accused were identified as Beant Singh of Churrchak in Moga and Sukhdeep Singh of Rama in Moga. The senior superintendent of police, Moga, Vivek Sheel Soni said after getting a tip-off that two drug smugglers were attempting to sell drugs on the Ajitwal-Churchak link road in Moga, the police arrested them from the spot and recovered 1 kg of heroin from them. “Both the accused have been involved in the drug trade for a long time. Beant is facing five NDPS Act cases. Sukhdeep is facing six NDPS Act cases,” he added. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

