The Hisar police have arrested two men in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Hisar district. The accused, identified as Mukesh and Sonu, were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File) more less

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According to police, the incident took place on November 19 when a neighbourhood girl allegedly took the victim along on the pretext of collecting money for mehendi around 6 pm. She allegedly led the minor to an isolated spot near the bypass, where some youths were already present.

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The accused allegedly took the girl into nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her. They also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said.

Following a complaint by the victim’s mother, the Barwala police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A police team led by police sub-inspector (PSI) Seema conducted raids and arrested the two accused. After questioning, they were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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