Two injured in shooting in Chandigarh’s Sector 32

Two men suffered gunshot injuries after shots were fired at a taxi stand in Sector 32 on Tuesday night.
Both victims, identified as Honey Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 41, and Rajesh, were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where the former was treated for a gunshot wound to the neck, while the latter received treatment for an injury to his hand.
“Two individuals were admitted to GMCH-32 with gunshot wounds. They know each other and were attacked by two unidentified persons, also known to them. It appears to be a fallout of rivalry. We received information from the hospital and are verifying the details,” said DSP (South) Jaswinder Singh.