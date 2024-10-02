Two injured in shooting in Chandigarh’s Sector 32

Two men suffered gunshot injuries after shots were fired at a taxi stand in Sector 32 on Tuesday night. “We received information from the hospital and are verifying the details,” said DSP (South) Jaswinder Singh. (HT File)

Both victims, identified as Honey Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 41, and Rajesh, were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where the former was treated for a gunshot wound to the neck, while the latter received treatment for an injury to his hand.

“Two individuals were admitted to GMCH-32 with gunshot wounds. They know each other and were attacked by two unidentified persons, also known to them. It appears to be a fallout of rivalry. We received information from the hospital and are verifying the details,” said DSP (South) Jaswinder Singh.