Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two injured in shooting in Chandigarh’s Sector 32

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 02, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Both victims, identified as Honey Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 41, and Rajesh, were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where the former was treated for a gunshot wound to the neck, while the latter received treatment for an injury to his hand

Two men suffered gunshot injuries after shots were fired at a taxi stand in Sector 32 on Tuesday night.

“We received information from the hospital and are verifying the details,” said DSP (South) Jaswinder Singh. (HT File)
“We received information from the hospital and are verifying the details,” said DSP (South) Jaswinder Singh. (HT File)

Both victims, identified as Honey Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 41, and Rajesh, were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where the former was treated for a gunshot wound to the neck, while the latter received treatment for an injury to his hand.

“Two individuals were admitted to GMCH-32 with gunshot wounds. They know each other and were attacked by two unidentified persons, also known to them. It appears to be a fallout of rivalry. We received information from the hospital and are verifying the details,” said DSP (South) Jaswinder Singh.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On