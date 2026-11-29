Two men were killed after an unidentified car allegedly rammed into their two-wheelers in a hit-and-run accident on Amloh Road here, officials said.

Balwant Singh, a resident of Alipur Sandal village, was following them on a scooter. (HT) more less

According to information, Rahul Kumar and Yuvraj Kumar, who were residents of Iqbal Nagar area of Mandi Gobindgarh, were travelling towards Amloh on a motorcycle. Balwant Singh, a resident of Alipur Sandal village, was following them on a scooter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

When they reached near Prince Kanda on Amloh Road, a car coming from behind allegedly rammed into both two-wheelers, leaving all three riders seriously injured.

Balwant and Yuvraj succumbed to injuries during treatment, while Rahul was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, in a critical condition. Police registered a case against the absconding car driver at the Mandi Gobindgarh police station.