Two men were killed after an unidentified car allegedly rammed into their two-wheelers in a hit-and-run accident on Amloh Road here, officials said.
According to information, Rahul Kumar and Yuvraj Kumar, who were residents of Iqbal Nagar area of Mandi Gobindgarh, were travelling towards Amloh on a motorcycle. Balwant Singh, a resident of Alipur Sandal village, was following them on a scooter.
When they reached near Prince Kanda on Amloh Road, a car coming from behind allegedly rammed into both two-wheelers, leaving all three riders seriously injured.
Balwant and Yuvraj succumbed to injuries during treatment, while Rahul was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, in a critical condition. Police registered a case against the absconding car driver at the Mandi Gobindgarh police station.