Two men booked for submitting forged bail bonds in Kharar court

Kharar police booked two men and an alleged accomplice after they tried to submit forged bail and surety bonds in a case pending before a local court.

The magistrate cancelled the bonds and directed the station house officer of City Kharar police station to register a case. (HT File)

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Mandeep Singh Kainth detected discrepancies in the identities of the surety and witness when advocate moved a bail bond application for accused Pawan Singh in the case, State vs Pawan Singh . The application related to FIR 89, registered on November 8, 2024, under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at City Kurali police station.

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According to the court order, the incident took place between 4pm and 5pm on November 10. The man who presented himself as surety initially gave his name as Manpreet Singh. On questioning, he told the magistrate that his name was Kamaljeet Singh, 29, son of Dhanwant Singh, of Bukan Wala Road, Moga.

The witness also disclosed his identity during verification. He identified himself as Ravinderpal Singh, 30, son of Sukhpal Singh, of Godhewala Mohalla, Moga. The court order also records his name as Harwinder Pal Singh. He had submitted an Aadhaar card bearing his photograph but carrying the name Karnail Singh, the order stated.

The two men told the court that a man identified as Vikki, also known as Vicky, from Barnala had asked them to visit the Kharar court and submit the documents. They said Vikki had contacted Kamaljeet and claimed to have contacts inside the court who could arrange the bail.

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{{^usCountry}} The magistrate cancelled the bonds and directed the station house officer of City Kharar police station to register a case. Court reader Jatinder Sabarwal submitted a written complaint, following which police registered a case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The magistrate cancelled the bonds and directed the station house officer of City Kharar police station to register a case. Court reader Jatinder Sabarwal submitted a written complaint, following which police registered a case. {{/usCountry}}

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Naib court Yogesh Kataria informed the police station. Assistant sub-inspector Daljit Singh, accompanied by head constable Gaurav Kumar and Punjab home guard personnel Nagar Singh, reached the court. The court reader handed over the two men and the documents, including the Aadhaar cards, to the police.

Police booked Kamaljeet, Ravinderpal and Vikki under Sections 242, 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences related to cheating, impersonation and forgery.