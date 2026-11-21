Two armed men broke into a locked flat at Omaxe society in New Chandigarh and shot a neighbour in the leg when he entered the house to check on a suspected theft late on Wednesday. The attackers also hit the man’s brother on the head with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing.

Police officials are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects. more less

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According to the complaint, Abhijeet Sharma, 41, who works at an IT company in Mohali, received information from his neighbour Praveen Chalana, who was out of station, that the CCTV cameras inside his flat had stopped working. Chalana suspected that someone had entered the house.

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Around 11.15 pm, Abhijeet, his brother Abhishek Sharma and father Suresh Sharma went to check the flat. They found the main gate open. On entering a room, they came face to face with the two men.

One of them, carrying a country-made pistol, fired at Abhijeet’s leg, and the second attacker struck Abhishek on the head with a sharp-edged weapon before both fled while issuing threats.

Abhishek took his injured brother to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh. Police officials are yet to establish whether the armed men entered the society by scaling the boundary wall or bypassing security checks. They are examining CCTV footage from the society and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and trace their movements.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Sections 109 (murder bid), 331(6, 8) (house trespass), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Sections 109 (murder bid), 331(6, 8) (house trespass), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

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