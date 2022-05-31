Two men open fire at flat in Mohali’s Sector 88, held
The Sohana police have arrested two men for opening fire with a licensed revolver at their flat in Sector 88, Mohali, on Sunday night.
The accused were identified as Paramveer Singh, 28, of Jagraon and Gurvinder Singh, 30, of Barnala. Both are into the business of sale and purchase of old cars, said police.
“The accused live in a flat at Hero Homes in Sector 88. On Sunday night, Paramveer took Gurvinder’s licensed .32-bore revolver and opened fire in the air, causing panic in the building. Police reached the spot and arrested the duo,” said inspector Gurjeet Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sohana.
Both accused were booked under the Arms Act. They were produced before a local court that sent them to one-day police remand.
