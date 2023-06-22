Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two patwaris with impersonators arrested in patwari test

Two patwaris with impersonators arrested in patwari test

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 22, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The accused, identified as Kasim Ahemad, of NIC, Manimajra, Chandigarh, and Naseeb, of Fatehabad, Haryana, allegedly appeared in an Urdu exam in place of patwari Surinder, of Jhajjar, Haryana, and patwari Azad Singh, of Hissar, Haryana, respectively

Police arrested four persons, including two Haryana-based patwaris and their two impersonators, who allegedly sat for the departmental patwari promotion examination on their behalf, which was conducted by Haryana at Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, on Tuesday.

Three papers related to departmental patwari promotion were scheduled on Tuesday, including a maths paper from 9 am to 12 pm, the Urdu exam from 2 pm to 3 pm and a Hindi paper from 3 pm to 4 pm.
Three papers related to departmental patwari promotion were scheduled on Tuesday, including a maths paper from 9 am to 12 pm, the Urdu exam from 2 pm to 3 pm and a Hindi paper from 3 pm to 4 pm.

The accused, identified as Kasim Ahemad, of NIC, Manimajra, Chandigarh, and Naseeb, of Fatehabad, Haryana, allegedly appeared in an Urdu exam in place of patwari Surinder, of Jhajjar, Haryana, and patwari Azad Singh, of Hissar, Haryana, respectively.

Three papers related to departmental patwari promotion were scheduled on Tuesday, including a maths paper from 9 am to 12 pm, the Urdu exam from 2 pm to 3 pm and a Hindi paper from 3 pm to 4 pm.

All four accused were held following the complaint of Harish Kumar, supervisor of the said exam centre and FCR officer, Haryana, New Civil Secretariat, Sector 17. The complainant informed the Sector 11 police station and handed over the answer sheets of the impersonators to them.

The accused were booked for cheating and impersonation. They were produced before a local court and sent to one-day police custody, a senior police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheating haryana
cheating haryana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out