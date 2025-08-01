Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Two Punjab Police DGPs retire from service

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 08:54 am IST

With the retirement of these two officers, Punjab Police now has 18 DGP-rank officers; one Punjab-cadre IPS Parag Jain, from the 1989 batch, was recently appointed as the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief.

Two DGP-rank officers Varinder Kumar and B Chandrashekhar, both considered hard taskmasters in police circles, superannuated from service on Thursday.

Varinder Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer, served as head of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. (HT)
Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer, served as head of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and also held the charge of intelligence chief in this Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, but was abruptly removed as vigilance chief last year.

Though considered close to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, he was posted as DGP, Human Rights Commission, a low-key posting.

(B Chandrashekhar is a 1994-batch IPS officer.)
Chandrashekhar, 1994-batch IPS, who was posted as special DGP, Human Rights, also served as director, Bureau of Investigation (BOI), during the previous Congress government, besides serving on various other important positions in his career.

Follow Us On