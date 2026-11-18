The special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police has arrested two alleged main shooters in the November 12 murder case in Dhakla village of Jhajjar, in which one person was killed and another injured.

A case was registered at Sadar Jhajjar police station under relevant sections pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and the Arms Act. (HT Photo for representation)

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The accused, Sagar June alias Bholu, a resident of Noona Majra village, and Pankaj, of Barahi village in Jhajjar district, were arrested near Guda flyover on Jhajjar Road during a joint operation in the intervening night of November 16 and 17.

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They were travelling in a Bolero bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number, police said. Both sustained injuries to their legs during the operation and were admitted to a hospital.

According to police, unidentified assailants had entered the house of Vikas, a Dhakla resident, on November 12 and opened indiscriminate fire. Vikas and Balram sustained bullet injuries, and Balram later succumbed during treatment.

A case was registered at Sadar Jhajjar police station under relevant sections pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and the Arms Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigations indicate that an old personal rivalry was behind the attack, police said, adding that technical evidence and other leads helped identify the suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigations indicate that an old personal rivalry was behind the attack, police said, adding that technical evidence and other leads helped identify the suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused are being interrogated to establish the alleged conspiracy, identify other suspects and ascertain whether any criminal network or other persons assisted them. STF Rohtak ACP Shamsher Dahiya said action against organised crime, gang wars and criminal networks would continue.