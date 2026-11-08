Two women in Mohali lose 5L in cyber fraud, cases registered

Two women from the district reported losing a combined ₹5 lakh in separate cyber fraud cases.

In the second case, a domestic worker from Dera Bassi reported that fraudsters withdrew ₹2 lakh from her Canara Bank account without her knowledge. (Shutterstock)

In the first case, a 28-year-old woman from Mianpur Changar village in Majri reported that fraudsters withdrew ₹3 lakh from her UCO Bank account without her authorisation.

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According to the FIR, registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, the woman received an SMS on October 10 informing her of a ₹25,000 debit from her account. She said that she had not made the transaction.

She tried contacting her bank but could not get through. She then called the national cybercrime helpline, 1930, and registered a complaint. She later found that fraudsters had withdrawn a total of ₹3 lakh through multiple transactions from her UCO Bank account at the Khizrabad branch.

She then reported to the cyber crime police station and a case was registered against the unidentified persons. Inspector Kailash Bahadur has begun a technical probe to trace the bank transactions and digital footprints.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second case, a domestic worker from Dera Bassi reported that fraudsters withdrew ₹2 lakh from her Canara Bank account without her knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second case, a domestic worker from Dera Bassi reported that fraudsters withdrew ₹2 lakh from her Canara Bank account without her knowledge. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the case registered under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) (cheating) of the BNS and Section 66D of the IT Act, the woman had checked her account balance on September 18 and found ₹2.5 lakh in it. The account was linked to her mobile number through UPI.

On September 21, she received two debit alerts for ₹1,500 and ₹1,800. When she checked her account, she found that a total of ₹1,67,496 had been withdrawn. She told police that she had not initiated the transactions and had not received alerts for the remaining amount.

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She blocked her bank account and UPI access and lodged a complaint on the cyber crime portal on September 22.

Police registered the case against unidentified persons and initiated a probe.