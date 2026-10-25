Two-wheelers outnumber cars in Dera Bassi, Kharar; Mohali bucks trend

Kharar and Dera Bassi have a clear preference for two-wheelers while people in Mohali have an inclination towards four-wheelers, the vehicle registration figures for five years – January 2022 to October 10, 2026 – released by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) showed.

Mohali recorded 10,342 car and 9,756 two-wheeler registrations in 2026 up to October 10. (HT File)

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Mohali recorded 10,342 car and 9,756 two-wheeler registrations in 2026 up to October 10. During the same period, Kharar registered 2,933 cars against 9,387 two-wheelers, while Dera Bassi recorded 4,003 cars and 9,069 two-wheelers. To put it simply, two-wheeler registrations in both towns were more than double the car registrations in the period under review, while Mohali continued to record comparatively stronger demand for cars.

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Kharar has consistently recorded more two-wheeler registrations than cars over the five-year period. In 2022, the town registered 7,747 two-wheelers compared with 1,940 cars. By 2025, car registrations had increased to 3,767, but two-wheelers remained well ahead at 11,545.

The gap persisted in 2026, with more than three times as many two-wheelers as cars registered by October 10.

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{{^usCountry}} Dera Bassi too showed a similar pattern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dera Bassi too showed a similar pattern. {{/usCountry}}

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In Mohali, meanwhile, two-wheeler registrations edged ahead at 12,025 against 11,941 cars, in 2025; but cars regained the lead in 2026.

While the registration data did not establish the reasons behind people’s buying patterns, experts say purchasing power, road conditions, traffic congestion and parking availability could all influence vehicle preferences.

Mohali’s planned sectors and wider roads may offer more convenient conditions for car users, while Kharar struggles with congestion on internal roads, despite having a highway and flyover projects. In Dera Bassi, service-lane conditions and parking constraints may make smaller vehicles more practical for residents’ daily journeys.