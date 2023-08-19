News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Man robbed of 22 lakh at gunpoint in Fazilka

Punjab: Man robbed of 22 lakh at gunpoint in Fazilka

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Aug 19, 2023 12:26 AM IST

We scanned the CCTV footage of the incident and got strong clues about the accused. The case will be cracked soon: Fazilka SSP

Unidentified bike-borne persons robbed a man of 22.50 lakh at gunpoint in Fazilka on Friday.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed at a fuel station.
The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed at a fuel station.

As per information, Gursevak Singh of Pakka Kalewala village, on Friday withdrew 22.50 lakh from a bank to deliver to his relatives. While he stopped his car near Ameerkhas village fuel station on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, two armed robbers, with their faces covered, approached him and took away the bag containing cash. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed at the fuel station.

“We scanned the CCTV footage of the incident and got strong clues about the accused. The case will be cracked soon,” claimed Manjeet Singh Dhesi, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka, while adding that a case has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out