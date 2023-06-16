Body of woman found in Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal
A half-naked body of an unidentified woman, believed to be around 25-years-old, was found in the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal. The police suspect it to be a case of drowning.
A half-naked body of a woman was recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal, said the police on Thursday.
The woman was yet to be identified and the police said the deceased was around 25-years-old.
The body was spotted by a local and the police was informed. The police suspect it to be a case of drowning as there were no injury marks on the body but the body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital.
Investigation officer Surender Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem and police officials are trying to ascertain her identity. The actual cause of death could be ascertained after the post-mortem report, but the police investigation is going on, he added.