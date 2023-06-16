Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Body of woman found in Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 16, 2023 12:03 AM IST

A half-naked body of an unidentified woman, believed to be around 25-years-old, was found in the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal. The police suspect it to be a case of drowning.

The police suspect it to be a case of drowning as there were no injury marks on the body but the body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital.
The woman was yet to be identified and the police said the deceased was around 25-years-old.

Investigation officer Surender Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem and police officials are trying to ascertain her identity. The actual cause of death could be ascertained after the post-mortem report, but the police investigation is going on, he added.

