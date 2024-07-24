Union Budget 2024-25: No additional allocation for Chandigarh but curbs on new projects go

The Budget allocated to Chandigarh, in the Union Budget 2024-25, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, remains the same as the interim budget of ₹6,513 crore. The Chandigarh administration had asked for ₹ 7,150 crore for the financial year 2024-25. (HT Photo)

However, the restriction on new projects, which was in place for the interim budget, has now been removed.

Also, the municipal corporation will now receive its regular quarterly grant.

A senior officer of the finance department said, “Our budget remains the same but now we can spend money on the announced projects as the cap has been removed.”

At ₹6,513 crore, the budget is ₹426 crore (7%) more than the allocation in 2023-24, although it is much lower than what the UT administration had sought. The administration had asked for ₹7,150 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

Of the total allocation, the administration got ₹5,858.62 crore under the revenue head, which is ₹493.55 crore higher than last year’s ₹5,365 crore. This will go into salaries and other recurring expenses.

On the other hand, under the capital head, which covers development works and asset creation, the UT has been allocated ₹655 crore, a decrease of ₹67.03 crore (9%) from last fiscal’s ₹722 crore.

The bulk of the annual budget went into the energy and education sectors, with allocations of ₹1,093 crore and ₹1,031.98 crore, respectively.

The energy sector comprises provision for transmission and distribution of power, new and renewable sources of energy, promotion of model solar city programme and construction works of the power department.

The ₹1,031.98 crore allocated for education will cover modernisation and purchase of equipment, development of infrastructure for NCC, amenities/services, graduate courses, modernisation and construction of a new polytechnic, government polytechnic for women and an industrial training institute.

This is followed by ₹875.54 crore for housing and urban development, which includes upgrade of a 50-bed Community Health Centre to 250-bed hospital and strengthening of 50-bedded poly clinic. UT will also work on strengthening rural subsidiary health centres, urban subsidiary health centres, health care schemes, AYUSH homoeopathy and Ayurveda.