Chandigarh: Digital initiatives aimed at strengthening local governance launched

The Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) inaugurated the 29th conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations (CoCSSO) in Chandigarh on Thursday. The two-day conference, themed ‘Strengthening Local Level Governance’, brings together over 350 delegates including representatives from central ministries, state governments, UN agencies, the World Bank, and other institutions to strengthen the Indian Statistical System. Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, along with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, at the launch on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The inaugural session was graced by minister of MoSPI, planning, and culture—Rao Inderjit Singh, along with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, and MoSPI secretary Saurabh Garg.

A key highlight of the conference was the launch of a major national digital initiatives, including the revamped MoSPI website, the GoIStats mobile app (iOS version), the PAIMANA portal, NMDS 2.0, and flagship publications such as “Children in India 2025 and Environmental Accounting on Forest 2025”. These platforms are designed to make statistical data more accessible, reliable, and actionable for citizens, policymakers, researchers, and global partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Shibasrit Pradhan, head of projects – IT, digital initiative and governance at ESDS Software Solution Limited, said, “Under the visionary leadership of Piyush Somani and Komal Somani, we have built a people-centric organisation that values people first. While designing MoSPI’s new website, we understood the diversity of its users, from the general public to statisticians, students, academia, and research scholars worldwide. That’s why we leveraged the power of artificial intelligence and modern technologies to make it as intuitive and powerful as possible.”

The conference will continue today with technical sessions on data governance, statistical capacity building, and emerging issues in India’s statistical ecosystem.