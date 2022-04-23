Unusually warm weather takes toll on cherry crop in Himachal
Weeks of warm and dry weather conditions have taken their toll on stone fruit in Himachal Pradesh. The dry spell has affected the produce, though farmers and government agencies had predicted bumper yield this time after lean season last year.
The weather conditions have impacted the fruit development and resulted in early ripening of cherry. “The dry spell has been unusually long this time. We expected a good crop, but the weather vagaries have reduced the yield,” said progressive fruit grower Anup Bhalaik of Kotgarh, also known as the fruit bowl of the state.
“Cherry crop is normal this year and prices are good. Their demand is high in Delhi and Bengaluru markets. This year, companies from metro cities have sent their agents to the Cherry grown areas. This reduces the efforts of farmers to transport their produce to markets outside the state. Growers are getting good rates at their doorstep. This is a fair model of marketing,” said Sher Singh Chauhan, a cherry grower from Kharahan in Rampur subdivision.
Apart from apple, cherry production plays an important role in the economy of fruit growers in the state. “Last year, the state had produced 350 metric tonnes of cherry. Timely rainfall can shoot up the production of cherry up to 375 metric tonnes this year,” said Naresh Thakur, managing director, Himachal Pradesh Marketing Board, adding that big corporate companies like Reliance and Big Basket procure cherry from Himachal.
More than seven varieties of cherries are grown in the mid and high-altitude regions of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts. At least 10,000 small farmers grow cherries on nearly 550 hectares of the total fruit growing area with 75% cherry cultivation done in Shimla district only, mainly in Narkanda, Kotgarh, Baghi, Matiana, Kumarsain and Thanadhar. The cherry crop has emerged as an alternative in the apple-growing areas.
This year, the cherry producers are getting good prices ranging between ₹120 and ₹300 per kilogram pack in the wholesale. “The demand for cherry is more among the tourists, but arrival is very less in the market so far,” said Riyan, a fruit seller in Shimal’s Lakkar Bazaar.
Cherry is grown in areas above 2,100 metres above sea level. Sweet cherries require very little irrigation as compared to other fruits. Cherry trees start bearing fruit five years after planting. If taken good care of, one plant can bear fruit for up to 50 years. An average of 25kg of fruit is produced on one tree.
Cherry is usually harvested in May. It has to be plucked in a month and sold immediately in the market. Cherry season lasts only one month. The state lacks facilities to store the cherry crop for a long duration.
Some of the varieties grown in Himachal are Durone Nera, Stella, Merchant, Frogmore Early, Black Heart, Bedford, Prolofik, Emperor, Francis and Celsius.
Cherries have many medicinal properties. It is rich in antioxidants, calcium and magnesium. Cherry production is likely to go up by 25MT this year.
Pea crop affected too
The prolonged dry spell has also adversely impacted the pea crop in Shimla district. Peas are sown on 3,500 hectares of land across the district. “There has been no rainfall for the past one and a half month. The crop is beginning to dry up,” said a farmer, Krishan Chand Sharma.
-
Delhi: AAP alleges ‘BJP using demolition threat to extort money’
“The BJP has decided to extort as much money as it can in its final days in MCD. They are threatening people with demolition of homes and shops, and in return, are seeking money,” alleged Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
-
Odisha CM releases book on Sikh history
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik released a book, “The Sikh History of East India” on Friday. It's a compilation of eight books authored by Abinash Mohapatra. “It's an extensive study on Sikh History in the eastern parts of India. These books are Sikh History of Bihar, Assam, Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands,” the release read. Centre in-charge inspector general Asif Jalal briefed about the training programmes.
-
Two men spray gas in car, flee with ₹38K, jewellery in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman of ₹38,000, and gold jewellery after spraying gas inside hThe victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind'scar in Chandla Market in Khanna on Thursday. The victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind, said she had come to Khanna to shop. The men took her bag, which contained ₹38,000, 50g gold jewellery and important documents.
-
Nine more down with Covid in Ludhiana
Nine more people tested positive for Covid on Friday, the highest single-day spike since March 2. This is the third time this week that the district has registered an increase in Covid cases. While six cases were reported on April 18, eight cases were registered the next day. The new cases have taken the district's Covid count to 1,09,836, of which 1,07,526 people have recovered, while 2,280 have succumbed.
-
UP man shoots self after killing fiancée in Samrala
A 24-year-old man shot himself with a pistol after gunning down his fiancee in Kotla Bhadi village of Samrala on Friday afternoon. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the victim Manisha, 22, was living with Manisha's parents and younger sister in the labour quarters at a brick kiln in Kotla Bhadi village. Her father Om Singh and mother Kusumlata are labourers at the brick kiln. He said at 12.30 om on Friday AAjit Kumar, alias Sunny, of Uttar Pradeshcame to their house.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics