Unvaccinated children can attend offline classes in Chandigarh schools for now
Unvaccinated children between the ages of 12-18 will not be restricted from attending classes in physical mode from Wednesday. This decision was taken at a meeting called by UT adviser Dharam Pal to review the Covid positivity rate and vaccination status.
The decision comes a day after the Supreme Court asked governments and private institutions to consider recalling orders prohibiting access to services to people not vaccinated against Covid-19. UT had earlier decided to prohibit unvaccinated students from attending school from May 4.
After reviewing the situation in the UT, the adviser decided that the earlier decision of restricting unvaccinated students between the ages of 12-18 will be kept in abeyance till further orders.
The health department, in coordination with the education department will, however, continue its efforts to cover all children in the 12-18 age with the first dose of vaccine by May 15.
The UT adviser further stated that though the Covid vaccination is optional, it is the duty of the administration to educate and inform the citizens about its benefits. He made an appeal to all the teachers in Chandigarh to educate children about Covid vaccination and appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated without delay.
Parents, schools welcome move
Meanwhile, both parents and schools have welcomed the move. President of the Independent Schools Association (ISA) HS Mamik said, “We had requested the UT administration to give parents more time before barring their children from attending school, as they hadn’t had enough time to get their children vaccinated. Buses had just started plying normally and starting online classes for kids would have again disrupted them.”
President of the Chandigarh Parents Association, Nitin Goyal added, “The Supreme Court had recently ruled that no one can be forced to get vaccinated. Rather than forcing kids to get vaccinated, UT must encourage them to come for vaccination by themselves.”
The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) had also written to UT education secretary earlier asking that at least hybrid classes can be taken to ensure that unvaccinated students aren’t deprived of education.
The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group commenced on January 3, while that for those aged 12-15 began on March 16. The older children are being provided Covaxin vaccine, while the younger lot are being administered Corbevax vaccine. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
But four months on, Chandigarh has been able to fully immunise only 59% (42,414) children in the 15-18 age group category, where the target is 72,000, though the first dose coverage has reached 98% (70,847).
In the 12-15 age group category, the target population is 45,000, but in over a month only 61% (27,689) have got the first dose, while the double dose coverage stands at 10% (4,487).
Free booster dose for 18-59 group in P’kula govt facilities
From Wednesday, people in the 18-59 age group can avail the booster dose of Covid vaccine free of cost at all government facilities in Panchkula. However, they should have completed nine months from the date of receiving the second dose.
Special session sites will be set up at all primary health centres and community health centres, urban health centre, Sector 16 and Poly Clinic, Sector 26.
-
Chandigarh residents back in mosques to celebrate Eid after two years
After offering namaaz at home for the last two years in the wake of Covid-realted restrictions, city residents on Tuesday returned to celebrating Eid ul Fitr at mosques. The mosque in Sector 45 wore a joyous look and people , donned in white kurtas, visited the venue to offer the morning prayers. Owner of a sweet shop just outside the mosque, Mohammed Ibrahim added that the celebrations transcended communities as everyone came together to exchange wishes.
-
Freed of curbs, Eid festivities in old Delhi return after 2 years
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic upended Delhi's traditional Eid festivities, celebrations returned to its full grandeur on Tuesday with the capital's major mosques, including the Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in the Walled City, witnessing large-scale participation in the early morning Eid namaz. Festivities continued through the day with families thronging marketplaces and partaking in iftars and community feasts. Jama Masjid held the Eid namaz around 6am.
-
Chandigarh | AAP issues show-cause notice to 6 MC councillors for voting against party lines
The Aam Aadmi Party has issued show-cause notices to six of its councillors for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House meeting of April 30. Those put on notice are Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26). Most of them are considered close to former mayor and party leader, Subhash Chawla.
-
Chandigarh Policy Pangs | Leasehold to freehold policy blueprint remains on paper
For three long decades, the Chandigarh administration has been toing and froing on a comprehensive policy for conversion of sold commercial leasehold properties to freehold. Nearly 70% commercial and industrial plots in the city are leasehold, allowing occupation for a limited period, mostly 99 years, with government agencies holding the ownership rights.
-
Two booked for burning 33-year-old man alive in Lalru
Seven days after the burnt body of a 33-year-old man was found in Lalru, police booked a couple in the case. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ashraf of Uttar Pradesh, lived in a rented accommodation. The deceased's body was found on April 26. On the evening of April 26, the deceased's brother was told by the accused that they dropped the victim off in Zirakpur.
