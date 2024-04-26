Upkar Singh Ahuja re-elected CICU chief in Ludhiana

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) held its annual general meeting and presidential elections on Friday. CICU unanimously elects Upkar Singh Ahuja (centre) as its president under the presence of its associate members in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Upkar Singh Ahula has been unanimously elected as CICU president. Ahuja shared his vision to extend complete support to the micro, small industries and MSMEs with the establishment of Centre of Manufacturing Excellence at the CICU complex.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The attendees during the meeting included associate members, steering committee members, executive committee and young business leader’s forum committee. As many as 500 members from the leading industry of the district marked were present in the meeting.

CICU members came up with the recommendation of extending the president term to 10 years instead of the present 2 years.