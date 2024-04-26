Upkar Singh Ahuja re-elected CICU chief in Ludhiana
Ahuja shared his vision to extend complete support to the micro, small industries and MSMEs with the establishment of Centre of Manufacturing Excellence at the CICU complex
The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) held its annual general meeting and presidential elections on Friday.
Upkar Singh Ahula has been unanimously elected as CICU president. Ahuja shared his vision to extend complete support to the micro, small industries and MSMEs with the establishment of Centre of Manufacturing Excellence at the CICU complex.
The attendees during the meeting included associate members, steering committee members, executive committee and young business leader’s forum committee. As many as 500 members from the leading industry of the district marked were present in the meeting.
CICU members came up with the recommendation of extending the president term to 10 years instead of the present 2 years.