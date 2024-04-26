 Upkar Singh Ahuja re-elected CICU chief in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Upkar Singh Ahuja re-elected CICU chief in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 26, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Ahuja shared his vision to extend complete support to the micro, small industries and MSMEs with the establishment of Centre of Manufacturing Excellence at the CICU complex

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) held its annual general meeting and presidential elections on Friday.

CICU unanimously elects Upkar Singh Ahuja (centre) as its president under the presence of its associate members in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
CICU unanimously elects Upkar Singh Ahuja (centre) as its president under the presence of its associate members in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Upkar Singh Ahula has been unanimously elected as CICU president. Ahuja shared his vision to extend complete support to the micro, small industries and MSMEs with the establishment of Centre of Manufacturing Excellence at the CICU complex.

The attendees during the meeting included associate members, steering committee members, executive committee and young business leader’s forum committee. As many as 500 members from the leading industry of the district marked were present in the meeting.

CICU members came up with the recommendation of extending the president term to 10 years instead of the present 2 years.

